Punjab’s Complicated E-Auction System is Forcing People to Get Regular Numbers

Punjab Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control (ET&NC) has been hosting monthly e-auctions for special number plates since last year. The intent is to encourage people to register their vehicles into the new computerized database. This allows the ET&NC department to keep a detailed record of vehicles, as well as a healthy revenue stream.

Unfortunately, the users have expressed their frustration at the “needlessly complicated” experience of the e-auction portal. According to a report from The Express Tribune, people are abandoning their bids for the special number plates and are opting for regular ones due to procedural difficulties.

One of the bidders for a special number plate, Abid Kaliyar, stated that:

I wanted to get number 505 for my new car. I have been trying for the last three auctions but have not been able to get it because on the last day of the auction, the bidding time ends at midnight, and the system becomes unresponsive.

Likewise, another applicant, Noman Chaudhry claimed that he failed to continue the process despite multiple attempts and ultimately hired an authorized agent to procure a number for him.

Alleged Foul Play

The officials are allegedly engaged in corruption. It highlights that the right practice is to submit a pay order to the Excise Department against a reserved number plate at a finalized rate.

Yet, some people, with the aid of authorized agents, have been personally giving pay orders to officials who then, allow them into the auction. This way, even if those people are not the highest bidders, get the registration number of their liking.

The Director General (DG) of Excise and Taxation department has taken notice of the allegations and has called for an audit of the previous auctions. The report speculates that the ET&NC department might make significant changes to the system following recent issues.