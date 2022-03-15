Pakistan’s Hi-Speed is Exporting Motorcycles to Asian Countries

Pakistan’s auto industry is known to manufacture outdated and retro motorcycles that are not fancied globally. However, Raazy Motors (Hi-Speed) has been exporting locally produced motorcycles to countries like Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka for a few years now.

The company is one of Pakistan’s top 10 indigenous motorcycle manufacturers and its Hi-Speed Infinity 150 is quite popular among the youth for its unique, cafe racer design.

Raazy Motor Industries was founded in 2004. It was launched as a private limited business later on in 2011 and was renamed ‘Raazy Motor Industries (Pvt.) Ltd.’. Following a successful trial program, it has begun to export its Hi-Speed SR125 motorcycle to Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, which is a reflection of its excellent manufacturing and customer services.

Pakistan is home to manufacturers of Hi-Speed’s 4-stroke Euro-II motorcycles and cargo loaders, and also produces gasoline tanks, chain covers, and wiring harnesses for high-performance bikes. It started to export locally produced 4-stroke auto rickshaws to countries all over the world in recent years. Despite having little resources, the local industry is evidently struggling to survive but is making a mark internationally in doing so.

