Honda to Launch a 125cc Retro Mini Bike [Images]

Honda is planning to resurrect the Dax nameplate in the United Kingdom by relaunching the 125cc retro mini bike. The new bike will go on sale early next year.

It is a modern take on a classic mini bike originally launched in the early 1970s. It went through various iterations, with small revisions in the engine displacement each year.

For the 2023 model, the little bike maintains its classic design but gets some new features. The upgrades include inverted fork tube suspension upfront, spring-loaded twin-rear shock absorbers at the back, wide-track balloon tires, LED lights, LCD-based rider’s display, self-start, and disc brakes with single-channel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) technology, both front, and back.

The motorcycle’s beating heart is a 124cc Single Overhead Cam (SOHC) air-cooled engine that makes 9.25 horsepower (hp) and 10.8 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque. The power goes to the rear wheel via a 4-speed manual transmission.

Honda is yet to announce the Dax’s price. However, given that the bike is more of a novelty it will likely be very expensive.

Honda 125 in Pakistan

Honda also offers a ‘classic 125cc bike’ in Pakistan. Better known as the CG 125, the bike has been on sale for four decades. Due to its lightweight, strong reliability, ample power, and amazing resale value, it is among Pakistan’s best-selling bikes, second only to the Honda CD70. In all fairness, though, the CG125 is an ancient machine that does not warrant a huge price.

The new generation of motorcycle buyers seeks more refined and modernized options. Regardless, Atlas Honda and several other motorcycle manufacturers are oblivious to the changing trends and continue to sell the same old barebones motorcycles at hiked prices.