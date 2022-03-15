Video of Kid From Balochistan Dancing to Bravo’s Champion Song Goes Viral

There is no shortage of talent in Pakistan and while we have discussed the cricketing talent in the country numerous times, there is an abundance of talent in other fields as well.

Recently, a video of a young kid from the Kech area in Balochistan dancing to the tune of West Indian cricketer, Dwanye Bravo’s famous song, ‘Champion’, surfaced online. The video of the talented school kid breakdancing with his fellow students cheering him on went viral on Twitter.

Check out the video:

This kid from Kech deserves some love 😍 pic.twitter.com/gMmlwOkJm7 — Ehsan Baloch (@EhsanHydrBaloch) March 14, 2022

The video garnered over 5,400 likes and over 1,100 retweets as the netizens were left in awe of the dancing skills of the young boy. Many users compared him to the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, as they were impressed with the kid’s incredible moonwalk.

Dwayne Bravo’s Champion took the cricketing world by storm back in 2016. The song was released by Bravo to pay tribute to West Indies’ 2016 T20 World Cup-winning squad as the song topped charts in Pakistan and India.

After the success of Champion, Bravo also released a song for Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, Quetta Gladiators. That song was also well received by the cricket lovers.