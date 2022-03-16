AMD Announces Affordable Ryzen CPUs Starting at $199

AMD has announced some of its most affordable CPUs for the Ryzen 4000 and 5000 series. This includes new Ryzen 3 and 5 models for the 4000 lineup and Ryzen 5 and 7 variants for the 5000 series.

The American chipmaker has also revealed the price tags for its previously announced Ryzen 7 5800X3D model and has extended support for its 3000 series of processors too.

These new low-cost Ryzen 4000 and 5000 processors are based on AMD’s Zen 2 and 3 architecture and will target the DIY market. This means that all these CPUs will be packed with AMD’s Wraith Stealth box cooler so you can set them up yourself.

The new Zen 3 based Ryzen 5000 processors include three models, namely the Ryzen 5 5500, Ryzen 5 5600, and the Ryzen 7 5700X at the top. Their specifications and prices are shown in the image below.

These specifications show that the Ryzen 5 5500 is essentially the 5600G without the integrated Vega 7 GPU and lower clock speeds. The 5600 model is an underpowered 5600X and the 5700X is a lower-end variant of the 5800X.

Moving on to the Ryzen 4000 series, the new CPUs include some of the cheapest AMD processors starting as low as $99. These are based on the Renoir APU lineup unlike the Ryzen 3000 series, but with some modifications. Have a look at the pricing and specs below.

As mentioned earlier, AMD has also announced that the Ryzen 7 5800X3D will be available for $449. Compared to the standard 5800X, the new 5800X3D will use AMD’s 3D V-Cache technology that adds a massive amount of cache capacity. The regular 5800X has a respectable 32MB L3 cache, but the 5800X3D takes it up to 96MB.

AMD claims that this will make the 5800X3D the fastest gaming CPU on the market since it is 15% faster than the 5900X.

Lastly, the company is also extending support for the Ryzen 4000 and 5000 CPUs to 300 series chipset motherboards. This includes the X370, the B350, and even the A320 chipset models. All the BIOS updates for these motherboards will be available in April.

The new and affordable Ryzen 4000 and 5000 processors will be available starting April 4, but the 5800X3D will go for sale on April 20.