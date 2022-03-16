Babar Azam Registers His Highest Score in Test Cricket [Video]

Babar Azam has smashed his highest individual score in Test cricket against Australia on a difficult Karachi pitch.

Pakistan has bounced back in the second innings after they were all out on 148 by conceding a huge first innings deficit in the second Test match at National Stadium Karachi. While chasing a difficult total of 506 runs, the game is evenly poised with all possible results on the cards.

On day 4, the visitors were looking in a commanding position as they got two wickets very quickly, but thanks Babar Azam and Abdullah Shafique came to the rescue.

Babar Azam joined the opening batter Abdullah at the crease when Pakistan was passing through a testing time. They stitched together a magnificent 228 runs partnership in the middle. Unfortunately, Abdullah lost his wicket to Pat Cummins just 4 shy of a remarkable century.

However, the skipper is currently unbeaten on 167 which is his highest score in red-ball cricket as well.

Before this, his highest score was 143 against Bangladesh at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in 2020. Below is the list of his highest scores in Test cricket: