Gold Price in Pakistan Continue Losing Trend With Third Decline This Week

By ProPK Staff | Published May 2, 2024 | 8:29 pm

The price of gold in Pakistan continued its downward trend on Thursday, falling by Rs. 900 per tola. 

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) fell by Rs. 900 per tola to Rs. 241,000, while the price of 10 grams registered a decrease of Rs. 771 to Rs. 206,619.

During the current week, the price of gold fell by Rs. 500 per tola on Monday before falling by another Rs. 2,000 per tola on Tuesday. Today’s fall means that cumulatively, gold has fallen by Rs. 3,400 per tola during the week. 

International gold prices also retreated today with spot gold down 0.95 percent to $2,295.92 per ounce by 14:31 GMT.

