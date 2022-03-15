Babar Azam Sets a Record That No Other Active Captain Has Achieved

Babar Azam has become the only active captain to score a century in all three formats of cricket, with his first Test century as a captain coming today against Australia. He is also the only Pakistani captain to smash tons in three formats of the game.

Babar Azam came to Pakistan’s rescue as they were struggling at 21 for 2. Not only the young skipper kept the hope alive for Pakistan, but he also brought up his maiden Test century as a captain.

With his 102 not out in the ongoing Test match against Australia, he became the only active captain to smash a hundred in all three formats of cricket. Babar Azam had scored 122 runs against South Africa last year to record his maiden T20I century while leading his side. In the 50-over format, the Pakistan skipper has scored 3 out of his 14 centuries as a captain.

While no other current captain has achieved the feat yet, there are 2 other captains from the past to score a ton in all-three formats; South Africa’s Faf du Plessis and Sri Lanka’s Tillakaratne Dilshan.