IT Ministry Initiates 2nd Phase of Strengthening Aiwan-e-Sadar ICT Infrastructure

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has prepared PC- of “Strengthening of ICT Infrastructure and Office Automation of President Secretariat (Aiwan-e-Sadar) Phase II” with an estimated cost of Rs. 138.87 million.

The project is envisaged to enhance IT infrastructure in all the wings of the President Secretariat to implement various automated systems like the E-office application suite in President’s Secretariat.

National Information Technology Board (NITB) will execute the project while its operation and maintenance would be President’s Secretariat’s responsibility. The PC-I was initiated on the directions of the President’s Secretariat.

ALSO READ ECC Approves Grant of Rs. 200 Million for Pakistan Military Accounts Department

Strengthening the ICT infrastructure and automation at the President’s Secretariat will improve the productivity of routine functions. This will enhance capacity in terms of information retrieval, search, and dissemination within the government as well as a reduction in cycle time for responsiveness to citizens.

This will also provide an architecture to implement schemes to enable inter-organizational and public access to information by the implementation of workflow applications such as e-Office. Business processes that are accomplished by moving paper can be managed electronically from the very beginning to the final destination and will result in improved operational efficiency through maximum use of ICT to enable less paper environment in the Aiwan-e-Sadar that will reduce operational cost.

The project is proposed to be financed through the PSDP allocation of the IT & Telecom Division of the IT & Telecom Ministry.

In March 2017, PC-I of the first phase of the project was designed according to the given IT infrastructure, hardware, software, LAN requirement of the President Secretariat to accommodate (226) active users. At present, the President Secretariat wants to equip every relevant employee (500 approximately) of the President Secretariat with IT hardware for optimum use and to benefit the government in a more effective manner.

The problems being faced during daily operations at present include shortage of hardware, non-existence of LAN (at 7th floor and network extension required for South Gate for R&I Sections of PS (Public & Personal), non-availability of security appliances/hardware, non-existence of Licensed Software, extension and up-gradation work required in the server room, non-availability of IT human resource to carry out IT operations and support.

ALSO READ Pakistan Can Save $6.5 Billion in Electricity Bills by Shifting to LEDs

There is also a need to upgrade the ICT infrastructure in the President’s Secretariat that will fulfill the needs of e-governance for the several years to come.

The proposed project will strengthen the ICT infrastructure to pave the way for the implementation of automation software.

The technical parameters and technology transfer aspects of the project include the provision of essential IT hardware, including branded Desktop PCs, laptops, scanners, and printers for the employees of the President Secretariat, provision of branded servers to provide real-time, high-speed, and secure connectivity between users, the establishment of LAN with active and passive equipment (at 7th floor and network extension for South Gate for R&I Sections of PS).