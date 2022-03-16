Rawalpindi Announces Holiday for Schools and Colleges

The Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner’s Office has declared Tuesday, 22 March 2022 as the local holiday in Rawalpindi on account of the 48th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM).

An official notification issued on Wednesday announced the development.

“The Competent Authority has declared Tuesday the 22nd March as the Public Holiday in the territory of Tehsil Rawalpindi/Rawalpindi Cantonments on account of the 48th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM),” the notification read.

ALSO READ Arm to Fire Thousands of Employees After Failed Nvidia Merger

The development comes days after the Cabinet Secretariat announced three holidays on 22, 23, and 24 March in Islamabad with 23 March being Pakistan Day.

“All Federal Ministries/Divisions along with their Attached Departments and other Organizations/Offices of the Federal Government located in Islamabad shall also remain closed on Tuesday the 22nd March 2022 and Thursday, the 24th March 2022,” the notification said.

More to follow.