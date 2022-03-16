Sharjeel Khan Joins Elite Club With His First Double Century in Pakistan Cup

The explosive left-handed opener, Sharjeel Khan smashed a fiery double century in the ongoing Pakistan Cup match between Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. As a result, Sharjeel became the sixth Pakistani batter to score a double-century in List A cricket.

ALSO READ Babar and Rizwan Are Still Best T20I Batters in the World

Previously, Fakhar Zaman, Abid Ali, Khalid Latif, Kamran Akmal, and Mohammad Ali Niazi were the only Pakistani batters to score a double-century in the 50-over format.

Sharjeel scored 206 runs off 136 balls as he was dismissed by Mohammad Imran in the 37th over of the innings. His exceptional knock included 19 boundaries and 14 huge maximums as he struck the opposition bowling unit all over the ground.

The 32-year old has an exceptional record in List-A cricket. He has scored 4,044 runs at an average of 40.84 and a strike rate of 112.70 in 101 innings he has played in the format.

Sharjeel has been on the periphery of the national limited-overs side for the past few years and his outstanding knock might have caught the eyes of the national team selectors as they prepare the squad for Pakistan’s upcoming series against Australia. Sharjeel will be looking to continue this momentum and make his comeback to the side.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Registers His Highest Score in Test Cricket [Video]

Here is the list of Pakistan’s double-century scorers in 50-overs cricket: