Babar and Rizwan Are Still Best T20I Batters in the World

Pakistan’s star players, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan continue their reign at the top of the International Cricket Council (ICC) limited-overs batter rankings. While Babar is still ranked the number one batter in ODI and T20I batter rankings, Rizwan has also maintained his second position in the latest rankings.
Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam is still the only batter in the world to be ranked in the top 10 in all three formats of the game. While being the top batter in white-ball cricket, he is also ranked number 8 in Test format.
Elsewhere, Pakistan’s explosive opening batter, Fakhar Zaman is also still ranked number nine in the world in the 50-over format. Pakistan cricket team has not played limited-overs cricket since their 3-0 T20I series victory against Bangladesh in November 2021.
Both, Babar and Rizwan will be hoping to continue their dominance in white-ball cricket as Pakistan gear up to face Australia in a three-match ODI series and a one-off T20I later in the month.
ODIs
|Ranking
|Player
|Rating Points
|1
|Babar Azam
|873
|2
|Virat Kohli
|811
|3
|Rohit Sharma
|791
|4
|Quinton De Kock
|783
|5
|Aaron Finch
|779
|6
|Jonny Bairstow
|775
|7
|David Warner
|762
|8
|Rassie van der Dussen
|750
|9
|Fakhar Zaman
|741
|10
|Joe Root
|740
T20Is
|Ranking
|Player
|Rating Points
|1
|Babar Azam
|805
|2
|Mohammad Rizwan
|798
|3
|Aiden Markram
|796
|4
|Dawid Malan
|728
|5
|Devon Conway
|703
|6
|Aaron Finch
|679
|7
|Rassie van der Dussen
|669
|8
|Martin Guptill
|658
|9
|Pathum Nissanka
|654
|10
|KL Rahul
|646