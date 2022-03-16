Vivo X80 Pro Will Pack 50MP Quad Camera Setup with Dimensity 9000 SoC [Leak]

Vivo is expected to soon launch its X80 series that includes the X80, X80 Pro, and X80 Pro Plus. New leaks have now surfaced with details regarding the X80 Pro.

Details regarding the vanilla model are scarce, however, the X80 Pro is expected to be powered by a Dimensity chipset, while the X80 Pro Plus will have a Snapdragon one.

Acclaimed tipster, Digital Chat Station, has now revealed that the Dimensity 9000-powered X80 Pro will come with the Sony IMX 8-series sensor, and will be the only smartphone to feature the chipset with the latest IMX 8-series or IMX 800 sensor.

Digital Chat Station stated that it will feature a 50MP primary unit. Previous leaks have already indicated that the handset will feature a quad-camera setup which will include a 50MP lens, a 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP tertiary lens with 2x optical zoom, and a 12MP telephoto sensor with 10x hybrid and 60x ‘code zoom.’

Past rumors also revealed an IMX789 sensor, as opposed to the recent IMX 8-series/IMX 800 sensor.

The tipster stated that the smartphone will come with the V1 Image Signal Processor as well for further enhancing image quality.

Additionally, Vivo X80 Pro is expected to have a 6.78-inch FHD+ E5 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and 10-bit color depth. The Dimensity 9000 chipset will be paired with 6GB or 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 internal storage capacities of 128GB or 256GB.

The selfie camera of the X80 Pro will feature a 32MP shooter and the phone will pack a 4,700mAh battery with 80W wired along with 50W wireless fast charging support.

Vivo X80 Pro is expected to boot the Android 12 operating system and will cost around $898.

Competing with Vivo over the IMX8/IMX800 series sensor, Honor will also utilize the same sensors for its smartphones including the Honor Magic 4 Pro+.