FIA Arrests Hacker Who Stole CA Question Papers

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested an individual who was accused of hacking the exam system of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) and stealing the CA question papers.

According to details, the Cybercrime Wing (CCW) of the FIA took the suspect into custody from Faisalabad on Wednesday. The suspect also confessed to his misdeeds during the preliminary investigation.

Speaking in this regard, a senior FIA official said that the hacker revealed that he had hacked the ICAP exam system in COVID-19 lockdown and stole CA papers which helped dozens of students to clear the papers with flying colors.

The CCW has also traced down 65 students all over the country who acquired the CA papers from the hacker and passed the papers with relative ease.

The official added that a case against the suspect has been filed under the relevant clauses of the concerned laws and further investigation is already underway.

From identity theft to internet banking fraud, Pakistan has witnessed a wide range of online frauds in recent years with the increase in internet penetration. The latest addition to this list is the hacking of an exam system and authorities must stay on their toes to prevent such incidents in the future.