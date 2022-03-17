Rawalpindi Announces 4 Consecutive Holidays for Schools and Offices

District administration Rawalpindi has decided to increase the number of holidays in the city on the occasion of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting.

According to the official notification issued by the DC Office, in addition to the already notified holiday of 22 March, 21 March will also be observed as a public holiday in Rawalpindi.

This means that Rawalpindi citizens will enjoy 4 consecutive holidays this month; 20 (Sunday), 21 (Monday), 22 (Tuesday), and 23 (Wednesday).

Pakistan will organize the 48th session of the OIC CFM meeting in Islamabad on 22 and 23 March. Foreign Ministers of all Muslim countries will participate in the meeting.

The meeting will assess issues facing the Islamic world and present solutions to increase mutual cooperation between Muslim countries for the collective benefit of all Muslims.

Since the OIC CFM meeting will coincide with the Pakistan Day Parade, all visiting delegations have also been invited to the Pakistan Day Parade and they will witness the parade as the ‘guest of honor.’

The preparations for the Pakistan Day Parade to be held on 23 March in Islamabad have been completed and full-dress rehearsals are now underway.