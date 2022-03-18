HEC’s ETC Resolves to Promote Merit Across Educational Institutes

Alt. Title: Education Testing Council’s Board of Governors Holds Maidan Meeting

The Board of Governors (BoG) of the Education Testing Council (ETC), a testing body established by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan in 2016, held its maiden meeting and discussed an expansive agenda, covering policy guidelines and human resource, finance, and procurement related matters.

The BoG, an oversight body of the autonomous testing council set up under the mandate of HEC’s Ordinance and the direction of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, also deliberated office-space availability.

The Board’s constitution was notified by HEC in September 2021 and appointed in February 2021. It consists of experienced and accomplished professionals including federal and provincial secretaries, Executive Director HEC, Vice-Chancellors from both the public and non-profit private sector universities with representation from the four provinces, and eminent personalities.

The 1st meeting of the BOG was convened by the Chairman BOG, Maj. Gen. M. Azeem Asif at the HEC Secretariat, Islamabad. The meeting was attended by all the members including one joining online from Quetta.

The Board provided invaluable guidance for the ETC management to proceed in establishing itself as the premier agency for providing standardized testing with a progressive and forward-looking vision that states: