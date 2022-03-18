IMF Urges Legislation on Publishing Advisers and SAPM’s Asset Declarations

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged Pakistan to make legislation on the permanent publishing of asset declarations of Advisers as well as Special Assistants to the Prime Minister.

Sources said that the IMF during the ongoing seventh review asked Pakistani officials to make legislation on the permanent publishing of assets declarations of Advisers as well as Special Assistants to the Prime Minister.

Presently, the Advisers, as well as Special Assistants to the Prime Minister, are bound to declare their assets after the cabinet decision.

Sources said that the IMF wanted the continuity of this transparent system. Sources further said that declaring assets or liabilities can become a permanent feature after a change in rules of business.

It is worth mentioning here that parliamentarians declare their assets to the Election Commission of Pakistan but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government also made it mandatory for declaring assets, liabilities or nationality for Advisers as well as Special Assistants to the Prime Minister at the federal level.

Sources said that the ongoing seventh review will conclude successfully as the incumbent government has already met the December targets besides also explaining the financing of the Prime Minister’s relief package.