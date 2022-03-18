Pakistan Cricket Board is Now on TikTok

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has joined the video-sharing platform, TikTok with a mission to inspire and entertain cricket fans not just in the country but across the globe.

The cricket board has shared the link to the newly made TikTok page with a message “We are on TikTok. Follow us and get access to exclusive content, BTS stories, and much more.”

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan Cricket Board had earlier announced the entertainment platform as the title sponsor of the historic Test series between Pakistan and Australia.

It is the first time an entertainment platform has sponsored a bilateral series in Pakistan.