UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals Draws Confirmed

The business end of the UEFA Champions League is finally here, bringing with it captivating European ties in the weeks ahead.

English clubs Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester City have advanced to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, with Manchester United the only Premier League team to bow out in the last-16 stage. While the Premier League powerhouses are favorites to go all the way, it is only fair to suggest that teams like Real Madrid and Bayern Munich also have a fair chance of winning the title this time around.

This year’s quarter-finals draws feature the eight winners from the Union of European Football Association (UEFA) Champions League round of 16, namely:

Atlético (ESP)

Bayern (GER)

Benfica (POR)

Chelsea (ENG)

Liverpool (ENG)

Manchester City (ENG)

Real Madrid (ESP)

Villarreal (ESP)

Have a look at this year’s UEFA Champions League quarter-finals draws:

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

Manchester City vs Athletico Madrid

Villereal vs Bayern Munich

Benfica vs Liverpool

The quarter-finals are set! ✔️ What's your reaction to the draw?#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/Je3NQHabuy — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 18, 2022

Next Round

The winner of Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid will take on the winner of Chelsea vs Real Madrid.

Similarly, the winner of Benfica vs Liverpool will face the winner of Villarreal vs Bayern Munich.

For those who do not know, the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals will take place on April 5 and 6, with the return fixtures a week later on April 12 and 13. By default, there will be two matches on each night, taking place at the same time.

The final will take place at the Stade de France, in the Northern Paris suburb of Saint-Denis. France will host the final for the first time since 2006.

To recall, the final was initially scheduled to be played in St. Petersburg, Russia, on May 28 but later moved to France. UEFA said it made this decision as a result of “the grave escalation of the security situation in Europe”.