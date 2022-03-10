FIFA is Finally Lifting Ban on Pakistan

FIFA has decided to lift the ban on the Pakistan Football Federation as the control of its headquarters is to be given back to the Normalization Committee.

FIFA had banned Pakistan a year ago. The suspension came into action after unauthorized personnel had taken over the control of Football House in Lahore. FIFA had stated previously that the ban on Pakistan’s activities in the sport will not be lifted until the control of the Football headquarters is handed back to the Normalization Committee appointed by FIFA.

The government and PFF had been taking joint steps to revitalize the game in the country. Now, FIFA has announced to lift the ban on PFF after the transfer of control of Football headquarters to its Normalization Committee in the next few days.

The announcement is a breath of fresh air for footballers and associated people as the game of football in Pakistan ass they were suffering at the hands of mismanagement by concerned quarters.