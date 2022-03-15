Samsung Announces Battery Production Lines to Maximize Electric Car Range

South Korean giants Samsung and Posco unveiled plans on Monday to establish solid-state battery production lines. These batteries will supposedly be fireproof and energy-dense, extending the range of electric vehicles (EVs).

The battery-making department of Korea’s largest company by wealth, Samsung SDI, announced that it has begun construction of a 6,500-square-meter experimental assembly line in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, to produce solid-state batteries for EVs. The corporation did not specify when the construction will end.

The tech giant will set up plants and a mechanism to manufacture solid electrolytes and metal cathodes as part of the proposed plan.

Samsung SDI intends to utilize the new facility to implement advanced production techniques and infrastructure, such as stacking battery cells in a manner that allows the smooth flow of ions during charging.

The Chief CEO of Samsung SDI, Choi Yoon-ho, remarked,

The new S-line will be the stepping stone to make Samsung SDI the true No. 1 company via ‘super-gap’ technological competitiveness, superior quality and qualitative growth that prioritizes profitability.

Posco’s Battery Plant and Production Plans

Posco Group also declared to launch a new solid-state battery plant in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province, yesterday. The new facility will begin producing 24 metric tonnes of solid electrolytes per year in the second half of 2022, with the solid-state battery industry projected to start maturing in 2030, Posco revealed.

Posco Holdings injected an investment of 25.8 billion won (PKR 376 million) in February to establish a joint venture for the plant with domestic component manufacturer Jeong Kwan. The steelmaker plans to make 680,000 tonnes of anodes and cathodes combined yearly starting in 2030.

The new facility will be assisted moderately by Posco Holdings, which is its holding company that was re-introduced on 2 March 2022.

