Islamabad Traffic Police Fined Over 15,000 Lane Violators in Just 2 Months

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) fined 15,187 drivers during the last two months under the ongoing road safety campaign to monitor lane infractions.

The campaign’s major purpose is to ensure people’s safety while maintaining road discipline in the federal capital, as per a news release.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic, Rai Mazhar Iqbal, had constituted special teams to check lane violations on different routes, as directed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Muhammad Ahsan Younas.

ITP squads were deployed on all major highways, including Islamabad Expressway and Srinagar Highway, to educate motorists on traffic regulations. Citizens were also given leaflets and pamphlets to inform them about traffic laws.

ITP’s radio station, FM Radio 92.4, also airs information about road safety and traffic rules to educate motorists and increase public awareness.

SSP Traffic Iqbal urged residents to collaborate with the police force and obey traffic laws to assist the ITP in maintaining a safe road environment. He has also called for strict actions against lane offenders and wrong parking through constant surveillance of roadways and marketplaces.

Via The Nation