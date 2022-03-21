Samsung to Launch High-End Smartphone Powered by a MediaTek Chip

Last year MediaTek introduced its flagship smartphone processor, Dimensity 9000, which is the world’s first 4nm mobile chipset. This chip has already been spotted in Oppo’s Find X5 Pro, which came with both a Snapdragon as well as a Dimensity variant. Now, if current rumors are to be trusted then the chipset might soon be making its way into one of Samsung’s upcoming high-end smartphones.

The South Korean tech giant released the highly-anticipated Galaxy S22 lineup just over a month ago, and now, rumors about the upcoming Galaxy S22 FE have started gaining momentum. A reliable tipster on Weibo shared that Samsung is working on a next-gen smartphone (likely to be the S22 FE) that will feature MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 chipset.

ALSO READ Samsung is Finally Improving Chip Production for Phones

Although there’s no official confirmation yet, the tipster suggests that the upcoming Dimensity-9000 powered Galaxy smartphone could either be the Galaxy S22 FE or an upgraded variant of the recently launched Galaxy A53, called Galaxy A53 Pro. Additionally, this upcoming handset is also expected to feature a 4,500 mAh battery that might support fast charging, while as far as the pricing is concerned it could be somewhere between $470 – $630.

ALSO READ Samsung Unveils New Galaxy A Series With Larger Batteries and Impressive Cameras

If the Galaxy S22 FE does launch with this chip, it would mark the first time an FE model featured a different processor than its flagship predecessors, the Galaxy S22 lineup, which featured Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 depending on the market.