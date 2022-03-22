Apple’s iCloud, iMessage and Music Restored After Global Outage

By Alyshai | Published Mar 22, 2022 | 6:34 pm

Earlier on Monday, Apple Services all across the globe including iCloud, Apple Music, iMessage, and many more. However, the company’s official system status page displayed everything as fine.

The outage seemed to be affecting all Apple services offered to customers including TV+, News+, Apple Music, FaceTime, Find My, iCloud Private Relay. Apple’s system status page later confirmed that the issue was most prevalent with iMessage, some Apple Maps services, iCloud Mail, iCloud Keychain, the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, and Podcasts.

Users took to Twitter, Reddit, etc. for help and to complain. Some users took to Downdetector stating that they were facing a complete outage. While others claimed that the services were unusually slow.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple’s corporate and retail systems were facing outages as well, causing hindrances in business.

Another tweet pointed out that many Apple employees had to resort to the old-fashioned method of note-keeping via a pen and paper.

WhatsAppBetaInfo confirmed that the problem also affected many other Apple services.

At one point, Apple’s status page for developers was also noted to be suffering from the outage. The issues were fixed after two hours of downtime. However, the company did not explain what the main reason behind the issue was.

