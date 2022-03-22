Apple’s iCloud, iMessage and Music Restored After Global Outage

Earlier on Monday, Apple Services all across the globe including iCloud, Apple Music, iMessage, and many more. However, the company’s official system status page displayed everything as fine.

The outage seemed to be affecting all Apple services offered to customers including TV+, News+, Apple Music, FaceTime, Find My, iCloud Private Relay. Apple’s system status page later confirmed that the issue was most prevalent with iMessage, some Apple Maps services, iCloud Mail, iCloud Keychain, the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, and Podcasts.

Looks like Apple is experiencing a big outage with many services and websites including https://t.co/uU7r7GgOgo, https://t.co/8OocSchDpb, and others — Apple Software Updates (@AppleSWUpdates) March 21, 2022

Users took to Twitter, Reddit, etc. for help and to complain. Some users took to Downdetector stating that they were facing a complete outage. While others claimed that the services were unusually slow.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple’s corporate and retail systems were facing outages as well, causing hindrances in business.

In addition to Apple’s online services – Music, Maps, Podcasts and more facing outages — I’m told Apple’s corporate and retail internal systems are down too, limiting remote work and retail operations like product pick-ups and repairs. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) March 21, 2022

Another tweet pointed out that many Apple employees had to resort to the old-fashioned method of note-keeping via a pen and paper.

Apple store systems are down and they’re literally doing everything on paper lol pic.twitter.com/tdNpVPIepw — Michael Billig (@michael_billig) March 21, 2022

WhatsAppBetaInfo confirmed that the problem also affected many other Apple services.

Some Apple services, such as iCloud and TestFlight, are currently down, so you may be unable to back up your WhatsApp chat history on iCloud. — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 21, 2022

At one point, Apple’s status page for developers was also noted to be suffering from the outage. The issues were fixed after two hours of downtime. However, the company did not explain what the main reason behind the issue was.