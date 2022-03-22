Xiaomi Launches Front-loading Washing Machine With Over 20 Modes

Xiaomi has launched the MIJIA Front-loading Washing Machine 10kg with a minimalistic design. Despite its design, the washing machine has a solid build and can take on large loads.

The machine makes use of a Direct-Drive motor that helps reduce noise. Moreover, it can operate at temperatures as high as 95°C for sterilization and mite removal.

Additionally, the machine comes with up to 23 washing modes. 16 of these modes can be selected from a panel on the machine, while the rest of the modes can be controlled via the Mijia app. The application also allows control of multiple parameters that can easily handle all kinds of common fabric.

The 48-pole high-efficiency DD direct-drive motor packs intelligent chips and algorithms, for high transmission efficiency and precise control. Both the software and hardware provide a more delicate cleaning experience for the protection of clothes.

The model supports 50-decibel low-noise washing, much lower than street ambient sounds, which are around 60 decibels.

The machine supports pasteurization washing, high-temperature washing, effective sterilization, deep cleaning of clothes with a sterilization rate as high as 99.99%.

The machine also has CVC institutional wool wash characteristic certification, which allows it to keep the wool plush and soft. It also utilizes IoT technology, by alerting the user via the XiaoAI speakers via a voice reminder or by playing music.

Pre-sales for the washing machine begin on 22nd March for $232, while the normal retail price of the machine will be $267.