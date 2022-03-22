Australia Appoints New Spin Bowling Coach for Pakistan Series

Former New Zealand captain, Daniel Vettori was the part of New Zealand side when they visited Pakistan back in 2003 for an ODI series. He has played a lot of cricket in the sub-continent and knows the spin-friendly condition in Asia.

On the basis of his experience as a left arm-spinner, Cricket Australia has appointed him as a spin bowling consultant to assist the spin department in the upcoming Pakistan-Australia white-ball tour.

Great to have Daniel Vettori on deck with our Aussie men's team! 🔒 #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/yQ6XMXdzIl — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) March 22, 2022

According to the details, Australia’s white-ball squad started training in Melbourne, Australia on Tuesday ahead of their departure for the Pakistan tour while Vettori also attended the preparatory camp as a consultant.

The Aussies will be playing three ODIs and a one-0ff T20I against Babar Azam led-Pakistan at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore from March 29 to April 5 as per the revised schedule.

Daniel Vettori who led his side to the World Cup final in 2015 has also served Bangladesh as a spin bowling coach from 2019 to 2021. The all-rounder was also part of the coaching staff in the Royal Challengers Bangalore camp in IPL.

The former cricketer, who represented the Kiwis in 295 ODIs and has taken 305 wickets, will travel to Pakistan after almost 18 years along with Aaron Finch-led side.

The former spinner is also regarded as one of New Zealand’s best cricketers as he is only the eighth player in Test history to take 300 wickets and score 3,000 runs.

Moreover, Vettori is the only second Kiwi cricketer to take over 300 test wickets after Sir Richard Hadlee and currently holds the record for most one-day international scalps for New Zealand with 305 wickets to his name.