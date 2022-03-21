Indian Journalist Compares Naseem Shah With Actor Aamir Khan

Relation between cricketers and Bollywood stars has been in the headlines for decades. This relationship even brought players and actresses very close to each other so as to tie the knot. This time, renowned Indian journalist and author, Bharat Sundaresan, shared a unique relation between a cricketer and an actor.

According to him, the Pakistan star pacer, Naseem Shah, looks like a young Aamir Khan from the early 1990s.

Bharat Sundaresan took to his Twitter and asked his followers whether Naseem resembles Aamir Khan.

I’m no expert on Bollywood but surely Naseem Shah looks a lot like a young Aamir Khan from the early 1990s doesn’t he? #PAKvAUS — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) March 21, 2022

Nassem Shah is the ninth-youngest player to step in international cricket at the age of 16 years against Australia in December 2019 and also the second-youngest bowler to take a five-wicket haul in Test cricket against Sri Lanka. He is the youngest to take a Test hat-trick as well.