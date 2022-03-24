Abdullah Shafique Equals Umar Akmal’s Record

Pakistan’s opening batter, Abdullah Shafique has equaled the record for most fifty-plus scores in the first eight innings of Test cricket. Previously, Umar Akmal had the most 50+ scores (5) after the first 8 innings.

In the first innings of the final Test match, the in-form opener scored 81 runs from 228 balls. With the knock of 81, the 22-year old moved past Javed Miandad and Saeed Ahmed who had scored four fifty-plus scores each in their first 8 innings in Tests.

The right-handed opener who started his red-ball career against Bangladesh last year showed his class in the very first match by scoring half-centuries (52 & 73) in both innings.

In the first Test of the Benaud-Qadir Trophy at Rawalpindi Stadium, the emerging star scored his maiden Test century in the second innings. In the second innings of the Karachi Test, Shafique scored 96 from 305 balls which had also helped his side in saving the match.

It is pertinent to mention that Shafique also has a chance to surpass Javed Miandad’s record of 588 runs after the first 9 innings if he can score 69 runs in the second innings. He has also joined the list of legendary openers who had scored more than 500 runs in the first eight innings of their Test careers.

Pakistan is currently chasing the target of 351. If Pakistan succeeds in chasing the total, it will be the second-highest chase for Pakistan in Test cricket.