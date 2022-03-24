Big Changes on the Cards After Pakistan’s Poor in ICC Women’s World Cup

PCB has decided to reexamine and restructure the women’s team after an atrocious World Cup campaign. Captain Bismah Maroof and the coaching staff are to provide reports stating the reasons for below-par performance in the big event.

Bismah Maroof-led Pakistan failed to impress in the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand after losing 5 out of 6 matches they played. While the performance reports have been demanded from the captain, the coach, and the manager, Bismah Maroof has landed herself in the hot waters for unacceptable behavior in a separate incident.

Bismah Maroof has allegedly misbehaved with the teammates for poor performance in the big event.

Moreover, the presence of Bismah’s six-month-old daughter has also been questioned. Reportedly, PCB is unhappy after seeing Bismah Maroof’s focus being diverted from cricket due to her daughter.

While Bismah Maroof has been called out for her attitude, some of the senior players are also under the radar as PCB has noticed grouping and favoritism in the team.

Major changes are also expected in the coaching staff following the World Cup disappointment. The steps towards restructuring the team are likely to be taken after a thorough analysis of individual input by players and officials.

Pakistan women’s team has won only one match in the mega event, defeating West Indies by 8 wickets. Pakistan will play their final match of the tournament against New Zealand on 26 March, before they take a flight back home.