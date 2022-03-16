Bismah Maroof’s Shocking Behavior With Teammates Exposed

After Pakistan’s winless campaign in the Women’s World Cup 2022, renowned journalist, Shoaib Jatt, has pointed towards a rift in the team. The sports journalist reported that captain Bismah Maroof has hurled harsh remarks at teammates after a pathetic overall performance in the mega event.

Shoaib Jatt took to his Twitter sharing the negative comments reportedly made by the captain of the women’s cricket team regarding the performance of players in the World Cup. Bismah Maroof has allegedly insulted players for their individual performances in the big event.

Pakistan women Captain should respect team colleagues ….. if team is not winning then she is also not playing match winning knocks, seniors players aren't happy with her attitude, — Shoaib Jatt (@Shoaib_Jatt) March 16, 2022

Taking a dig at the rising star and last year’s joint-highest wicket-taker in ODIs, the captain criticized Fatima Sana’s batting style. The young player batted at number 7 in the Women’s World Cup, scoring 40 runs in 4 matches, while she took 5 wickets at an average of 35.80 and an economy of 5.26.

"You got emerging cricketer of the year award but you don't know how to hold the bat" strange taunt by captain to her in team meeting. Very strange.

کپتان کو بولتے ہوئے سوچنا چاہئے pic.twitter.com/0odvjYDkqS — Shoaib Jatt (@Shoaib_Jatt) March 16, 2022

Nida Dar is one of the most experienced players in the Pakistan squad and arguably the best all-rounder in the side. However, captain Bismah Maroof is not pleased with her performance in the World Cup. Bismah Maroof has reportedly called out Nida Dar for thinking of herself as a ‘superstar’.

"تم خود کو سپر اسٹارز سمجھنے لگی ہو" کپتان کو بولنے سے پہلے ان کی پرفارمنس دیکھنی چاہئیے pic.twitter.com/IaLkXTaz3R — Shoaib Jatt (@Shoaib_Jatt) March 16, 2022

Bismah Maroof also accused Nahida Khan of playing selfish cricket and not giving her best for the team’s victory. The opener, Nahida Khan had scored 43 runs against Bangladesh.

"تم صرف اپنے رنز بناتی ہو"

40 رنز بنانے والی اوپنر کو کپتان کی جانب سے ایسا طنز ہر گز نہیں کرنا چاہئے وہ بھی بھری ٹیم کے سامنے۔ یقیناً افسوسناک pic.twitter.com/Sg5ZiQL8f3 — Shoaib Jatt (@Shoaib_Jatt) March 16, 2022

Shoaib Jatt also reported that the captain not only lashed out at her teammates but also threw away the things in her sight in a fit of fury. Reportedly, the senior players have expressed displeasure over the captain’s rude behavior and lack of spirit.

چیخنا چلانا چیزیں گرانا ۔ ایک کپتان کو یہ زیب نہیں دیتا ۔ پاکستان ویمنز ٹیم کو اب اپنی ڈگر بدلنا چاہئے — Shoaib Jatt (@Shoaib_Jatt) March 16, 2022

Bismah Maroof re-joined the team for World Cup after long maternity leave. Bismah has scored 124 runs in 4 matches of the World Cup at an average of 41.33 and a strike rate of 63.26. However, Pakistan has now lost the chances of booking a semi-final berth as they are languishing at the bottom of the points table.