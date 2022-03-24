CDA Launches Helpline For Islamabad Citizens

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has launched a helpline to enable the citizens of Islamabad to easily register their complaints and seek important information about CDA in addition to all other services of the municipal corporation.

The helpline is also connected with all departments of the federal capital such as the Excise and Taxation Department (ETD) and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police. Citizens just have to call at 1819 to access the services of CDA and other departments.

The helpline was recently launched by Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Amer Ali Ahmed, in the presence of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat, members of CDA, and other senior officials of the civic agency.

Addressing the launch event, Chairman CDA said that the use of modern technology will expedite the work of all departments of the CDA and will bring transparency to the municipal corporation.

Earlier this month, CDA inaugurated a new park and announced to start the construction work of Bhara Kahu Bypass to eliminate traffic congestion.

The park is named ‘Hill Park’ and is situated on Third Road in Sector G-10/4 while Frontier Works Organization (FWO) is building the 7.8-km-long bypass.