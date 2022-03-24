Huawei is Readying a Samsung Galaxy Fold Rival, Here’s What We Know

Earlier it was reported that Huawei is working on its next-gen foldable smartphone, under the moniker of Mate X3. Now, a reliable tipster, Digital Chat Station via Weibo, leaked some of the key specifications of this upcoming smartphone. Furthermore, it appears that the official launch of the Mate X3 may not be far as it seems to have bagged approval from the Chinese telecommunications authority TENAA.

According to the tipster, Huawei Mate X3 will feature an inward folding design, while the display will come equipped with a high refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to house the Kirin 9000 4G SoC at the helm and will be powered by a 4,500mAh battery. On the software front, Mate X3 will boot the latest HongMeng OS (HarmonyOS) 2.0.1 edition.

Although the tipster did not reveal any information regarding the official launch of the Huawei Mate X3, a few days ago a Huawei device with model number PAL-AL00 had surfaced on the database of the CMIIT authority. And now, the same device seems to have received approval from the TENAA authority.

Speculations suggest that the Huawei PAL-AL00, which is a 4G LTE device, will most likely launch as the Mate X3 foldable smartphone. However, given that the TENAA listing of the PAL-AL00 holds no information on the device’s specifications, we can’t say anything for sure. Although, the emergence of the device at TENAA hints that we might be witnessing the official launch of Mate X3 soon.

Last year, the company had announced the Huawei Mate X2 4G in June, which was made available for purchase later in July. Hence, given last year’s timeline, it is likely that the Mate X3 4G might make a debut around the same time this year.