Islamabad Citizens Can Now Register FIRs Online

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has launched an online Complaint Management System (CMS) for the facilitation of the citizens of the federal capital.

Speaking in this regard, Inspector General (IG) ICT Police, Muhammad Ahsan Younas, said that the citizens of Islamabad can now register their complaints from anywhere using the ICT Police CMS.

Until now, it was mandatory for the citizens to visit the concerned Police Station in person to register their complaints. Although this mode is still available, it is no longer mandatory after the launch of the CMS.

Citizens can use the CMS to file the following types of complaints:

Registration of FIR

Reservation on investigation

Complaint against officials

Crime against women and children

Traffic complaint

In addition to all this, foreigners, overseas Pakistanis, and citizens of other cities can also register their complaints using the CMS.

After the registration of the complaint, the complaint will be redirected to the concerned Police Station and it will be monitored by senior ICT Police Officials.

While complainants will be notified about the successful registration of the complaints through SMS confirmation, they will also be provided an e-tag against their complaint for tracking its progress.