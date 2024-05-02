Planning Minister Spearheads Strategic Review of Federal Public-Private Partnership Policy

Minister of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal chaired a meeting convened at the Planning Commission to review the Federal Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Policy.

The meeting, aligning with the Prime Minister’s directives outlined during the approval of the Federal PPP Policy 2023-2028, aimed at a strategic review of the policy’s operational framework. This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance the implementation mechanism and effectiveness of the PPP policy.

The agenda of the Committee meeting was focused on identifying areas for improvement within the Federal PPP Policy 2023-2028 and formulating strategies to enhance its implementation mechanism.

The meeting underscored the government’s dedication to updating the PPP policy to reflect contemporary economic needs and demands. The collective insights from this consultation are set to guide policy going forward, with an aim at enhancing the effectiveness of future PPP projects.

“The strategic review of the Federal PPP Policy underscores our commitment to fostering an enabling environment for public-private collaborations that drive sustainable and inclusive growth,” remarked Minister Ahsan Iqbal. “Through collaborative efforts and strategic reforms, we aim to optimize the PPP framework to maximize its socio-economic benefits for the people of Pakistan.”

The meeting concluded with a robust commitment from all stakeholders to work collaboratively towards refining the PPP policy and ensuring its effective implementation for the betterment of the country. Furthermore, it was unanimously agreed that the committee will reconvene next week to continue discussions and further refine the policy framework, thereby solidifying the nation’s path towards sustainable development and prosperity.

The gathering included key stakeholders such as the Minister of Petroleum and Water Resources, Musadik Malik; the Minister for Maritime Affairs, Mr. Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh; Dr. Nadeem Javaid, Professor of Economics & Strategy; Member Social Sector, Raffi Ullah Kakar; CEO of the Public Private Partnership Authority (P3A), Malik Ahmad Khan; and consultants from the Asian Development Bank.