Regal Automobiles is Launching Automatic Variant of Prince Pearl Soon

Regal Automobiles is finally launching an automatic variant of Prince Pearl. This social media update has been making rounds as of late, however, ProPakistani has reached out to several dealerships who have confirmed the news.

A dealership from Islamabad highlighted that the rumors of pre-bookings are false and that the company will notify the people as soon as they begin.

It added that the company has not yet mentioned the exact date of launch, but it will most probably take place next month. Regal Automobiles will announce the price and booking amount for Pearl’s new variant upon its debut.

Details and Expected Price

Prince Pearl is a supermini hatchback that competes with United Bravo and Suzuki Alto. The automatic Pearl will have the same naturally aspirated 796cc three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 40 horsepower (hp) and 60 Newton-meters (Nm). In place of a four-speed manual, it will have a three-speed automatic gearbox.

The rest of Pearl’s features will also remain the same including power windows, air-conditioning, LCD-based infotainment unit, USB connectivity, alloy rims, Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), foglights, among others.

The manual version gets a driver-side airbag as an optional extra, which will likely be made a standard feature in the automatic variant. The company has not announced its official price, however, the market speculates that it will have a price tag of Rs. 1.5 million.

The addition of an automatic Prince Pearl variant is likely to boost its demand.