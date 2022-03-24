PCB Announces Ticket Prices for Pakistan-Australia ODI Series

Pakistan Cricket Board has announced ticket prices for the three ODIs and one T20I between Pakistan and Australia, which will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from 29 March to 5 April.

Tickets for the ODIs range from Rs. 500 to Rs. 3,000, while ticket prices for the one-off T20I have been fixed from Rs. 500 to Rs. 4,000. These prices are consistent with the PCB’s commitment to making tickets affordable for Pakistan cricket fans.

Tickets are now available online at bookme.pk as well as from the nearest M&P Courier outlets. Payments can be made using Easypaisa/JazzCash/credit card/Nift options, while the helpline number is 03137786888.

Cricket fans, upon submitting their immunization certificates, can purchase a maximum of five tickets against one CNIC, following which the sixth ticket will be free. This incentive is for the three ODIs only.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Makes a Huge Jump in Latest ICC Test Rankings

At the time of entering the Gaddafi Stadium on match days, fans will have to show their Covid-19 immunization certificates and valid CNICs.

The ODIs are part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League. The top seven-placed sides from this event plus ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 hosts India will qualify directly for the pinnacle 50-over competition, which will be staged next year in October/November.

Australia is presently seventh and Pakistan ninth in the 13-team event, but a lot of 50-over cricket still needs to be played in this league.

ALSO READ Australia and Pakistan Still on Top in Updated World Test Championship Points Table

The 50-over matches will start at 1500 local time, while the first ball in the 20-over match will be bowled at 2030 local time.