IG Motorways Takes Notice of Exorbitant Prices of Food Items at Service Areas

Following the complaints of commuters about overcharging, Inspector General (IG) National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP), Inam Ghani has directed all the zonal and sector commanders of NH&MP to stop the sale of food items at exorbitant prices in the motorway service areas.

NH&MP has received several complaints that shopkeepers at service areas are selling food items at exorbitant prices. In addition, the services provided at service areas like workshops, tire shops and restaurants are demanding charges above the normal market rates.

Inam Ghani has directed the NH&MP commanders to put efforts with the help of the food authorities concerned and the district administrations to stop the trend of overcharging.

He further directed the authorities to ensure the provision of quality food items and other facilities at reasonable prices in all service areas. An effective check and balance system should be implemented with the help of authorities concerned to discourage such active elements at motorway service areas, he emphasized.

Ghani said that the commuters traveling on the motorways were highly respectable for the department. He added that it was the top priority of the department to provide the best services and timely assistance to the commuters and to take appropriate actions to redress their grievances.