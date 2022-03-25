Special ECC Meeting to Deliberate Mechanism for Payment of Oil PDCs

A special meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet will be held today to discuss the payment mechanism of price differential claims (PDCs) arising out of price cuts announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan last month.

The meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee will be held with Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin in the chair.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Price Differential Claim (PDC) on high-speed diesel (HSD) and petrol has reached Rs. 34.92 and Rs. 23.43 per liter respectively for March 16-31.

To maintain the prices of petroleum products at the current level, the government will bear the Price Differential Claims (PDC) of up to Rs. 34.92/liter in the prices of various petroleum products.

The prime minister had announced reducing the prices of petrol and HSD by Rs. 10/liter each.