Here’s Salary Comparison of Shaheen Afridi and Jasprit Bumrah

There isn’t a better sight in world cricket than seeing a fast bowler steaming in and uprooting the stumps of the opposition batter. While the likes of Shoaib Akhtar, Brett Lee, Dale Steyn, and Waqar Younis inspired a generation of fast bowlers with their pace bowling, the torch has now been passed up to the likes of Shaheen Afridi, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, and Pat Cummins.

Both Shaheen and Bumrah are the spearheads of the bowling attacks of their respective sides and are currently two of the finest pacers in world cricket. The two players have been performing exceedingly well and have already achieved superstardom in their short careers so far.

The two fiery pacers are on course to becoming two of the finest pacers in world cricket history and they have been rewarded for their performances by being two of the highest-paid athletes in their respective countries.

Let’s have a look at the salary comparison of the two players:

National Team

Both Shaheen and Bumrah are under contract in the highest category of their respective boards. Shaheen is contracted as an ‘A’ category player while Bumrah is contracted as an A+ category player.

Shaheen Afridi Jasprit Bumrah Contract Salary $92,352 $914,417

*Annual salary

PSL and IPL

Shaheen Afridi is one of the highest-paid players in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) while Bumrah despite being paid heavily by Mumbai Indians is still not the highest-paid player in the franchise.

The fiery left-arm pacer recently led Lahore Qalandars to their first-ever PSL title.

Here is how much they earn in PSL and IPL respectively:

Shaheen Afridi Jasprit Bumrah Salary in League $170,000* $1,573,863

*PSL base salary

While Bumrah earns significantly more than Shaheen in both franchise cricket and international cricket, Shaheen’s performances have been significantly better over the past few years.

The difference of money involved in Pakistan and India is quite staggering but despite the gap, there is not a huge difference in the performances of both teams.