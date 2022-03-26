Samsung Unveils Official Prices for Galaxy A13 4G and A23 4G

Samsung has officially unveiled the prices of Galaxy A13 4G and A23 4G with the Exonys 850 and Snapdragon 680, respectively starting at around $197. Both devices refresh the affordable segment of the Samsung A series.

Samsung Galaxy A13 4G

Design & Display

The device will pack a 6.6-inch FHD+ PLS TFT display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 px. The A13 comes in black, peach, blue, and white colors.

The handset also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, support for dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

Internals & Storage

The phone is powered by the Exonys 850 SoC paired with 4GB or 6GB of RAM, along with 64GB or 128GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage.

The device boots Android 12 out of the box and runs the OneUI 4.1 on top.

Camera

Samsung Galaxy A13 4G sports a quad-camera setup with a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide, a 2MP depth, and a 2MP macro sensor.

While the 8MP selfie lens is located inside the water-drop notch.

Battery & Pricing

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, bundled with a 15W fast charger in the box.

Galaxy A13 4G starts at $197 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, $210 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. While the high-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs $229.

Samsung A13 4G Specifications

Chipset: Samsung Exynos 850

Samsung Exynos 850 CPU: Octa-core

Octa-core GPU: ARM Mali-G52 MP1

ARM Mali-G52 MP1 OS: Android 12, One UI 4.1

Android 12, One UI 4.1 Supported Networks: GSM / HSPA / LTE

GSM / HSPA / LTE Display: 6.6 inches PLS TFT, 1080 x 2408 pixels, 20:9 ratio

6.6 inches PLS TFT, 1080 x 2408 pixels, 20:9 ratio Memory RAM: 3GB or 4GB or 6GB Internal: 32GB or 64GB or 128GB Card Slot: microSDXC

Camera Rear: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide), 1/5″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Front: 8 MP, f/2.2, (wide)

Colors: Black, White, Peach, Blue

Black, White, Peach, Blue Fingerprint Sensor: Side-mounted

Side-mounted Face Unlock: Yes

Yes Battery: Li-Po 5,000 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 25W

Li-Po 5,000 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 25W Price: $197 – $229

Samsung Galaxy A23 4G

Design & Display

Samsung Galaxy A23 4G packs the same 6.6 inches FHD+ PLS TFT display with 1080 x 2408 px resolution as the Galaxy A13. The device has a refresh rate of 60Hz and is available in the same colors as the A13 4G.

Internals & Storage

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The device also boots Android 12 with OneUI 4.1.

ALSO READ Samsung Employee Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Trade Secrets

Camera

The A23 4G houses the same rear and front camera units as the Galaxy A13 4G with the 50MP main sensor supporting OIS.

Battery & Pricing

The handset also has the same 5,000mAh battery pack with 25W fast charging support as the A13 4G and comes with the 15W fast charger.

Prices for the Galaxy A23 4G begin at $256 for the variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. While the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage retails for $275.

Samsung Galaxy A23 4G Specifications