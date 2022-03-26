Samsung Unveils Official Prices for Galaxy A13 4G and A23 4G

Samsung has officially unveiled the prices of Galaxy A13 4G and A23 4G with the Exonys 850 and Snapdragon 680, respectively starting at around $197. Both devices refresh the affordable segment of the Samsung A series.
Samsung Galaxy A13 4G
Design & Display
The device will pack a 6.6-inch FHD+ PLS TFT display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 px. The A13 comes in black, peach, blue, and white colors.
The handset also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, support for dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.
Internals & Storage
The phone is powered by the Exonys 850 SoC paired with 4GB or 6GB of RAM, along with 64GB or 128GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage.
The device boots Android 12 out of the box and runs the OneUI 4.1 on top.
Camera
Samsung Galaxy A13 4G sports a quad-camera setup with a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide, a 2MP depth, and a 2MP macro sensor.
While the 8MP selfie lens is located inside the water-drop notch.
Battery & Pricing
The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, bundled with a 15W fast charger in the box.
Galaxy A13 4G starts at $197 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, $210 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. While the high-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs $229.
Samsung A13 4G Specifications
- Chipset: Samsung Exynos 850
- CPU: Octa-core
- GPU: ARM Mali-G52 MP1
- OS: Android 12, One UI 4.1
- Supported Networks: GSM / HSPA / LTE
- Display: 6.6 inches PLS TFT, 1080 x 2408 pixels, 20:9 ratio
- Memory
- RAM: 3GB or 4GB or 6GB
- Internal: 32GB or 64GB or 128GB
- Card Slot: microSDXC
- Camera
- Rear: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide), 1/5″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
- Front: 8 MP, f/2.2, (wide)
- Colors: Black, White, Peach, Blue
- Fingerprint Sensor: Side-mounted
- Face Unlock: Yes
- Battery: Li-Po 5,000 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 25W
- Price: $197 – $229
Samsung Galaxy A23 4G
Design & Display
Samsung Galaxy A23 4G packs the same 6.6 inches FHD+ PLS TFT display with 1080 x 2408 px resolution as the Galaxy A13. The device has a refresh rate of 60Hz and is available in the same colors as the A13 4G.
Internals & Storage
The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
The device also boots Android 12 with OneUI 4.1.
Camera
The A23 4G houses the same rear and front camera units as the Galaxy A13 4G with the 50MP main sensor supporting OIS.
Battery & Pricing
The handset also has the same 5,000mAh battery pack with 25W fast charging support as the A13 4G and comes with the 15W fast charger.
Prices for the Galaxy A23 4G begin at $256 for the variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. While the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage retails for $275.
Samsung Galaxy A23 4G Specifications
- Chipset: Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
- CPU: Octa-core
- GPU: Adreno 610
- OS: Android 12, One UI 4.1
- Supported Networks: GSM / HSPA / LTE
- Display: 6.6 inches PLS TFT 90Hz, 1080 x 2408 pixels, 20:9 ratio
- Memory
- RAM: 6GB or 8GB
- Internal: 128GB
- Card Slot: microSDXC
- Camera
- Rear: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF OIS + 5 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide), 1/5″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
- Front: 8 MP, f/2.2, (wide)
- Colors: Black, White, Peach, Blue
- Fingerprint Sensor: Side-mounted
- Face Unlock: Yes
- Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable, fast charging 25W
- Price: $256 – $275