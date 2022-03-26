Sony About to Show Off Its Biggest Cameraphone Sensor for the Xiaomi 12 Ultra

Earlier this month, multiple reports claimed that Sony is working on the Exmor IMX800 to be used for the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. A new leak suggests that the rumored sensor has been handed over for testing.

Popular tipster, Digital Chat Station, revealed the news on the Chinese social media platform, Weibo.

The 50MP, 1/1.1” sensor will be one of the largest in the industry, competing with the Samsung 50MP 1/1.12” GN2 that was used for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. The 12 Ultra is expected to be the first device with the new sensor.

The 12 Ultra is expected to have the same 50MP, 48MP, and 48MP camera resolutions, but with new sensors.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra will feature the company’s most powerful imaging system. While the camera system will feature Xiaomi’s self-developed imaging algorithm.

The smartphone will pack a large rear camera module, spanning across the entire width of the smartphone. Moreover, the camera unit will sport a rectangular shape and a centrally placed circular interior section to hold all the camera sensors.