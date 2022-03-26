More Affordable Xiaomi 12 Series Phone Leaks on Geekbench

The Xiaomi 12 flagship series was announced recently with the Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro, and 12X. Various reports have recently come to light that suggest that the company is also working on a 12 Lite.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot model number 2203129G on Geekbench, with a Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with an 8GB RAM.

The leaked device features benchmark scores of 778 for a single core and 2864 for multiple cores. The leaked information also suggests that the smartphone will boot Android 12 alongside MIUI 13.

Previously, the company launched a Mi 11 Lite with 4G and 5G connectivity. However, the company may likely only introduce 5G connectivity this time around.

Xiaomi 12 Lite is expected to come with a 6.55-inch OLED display with a triple camera unit with a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor, an unspecified ultra-wide angle and a macro sensor.