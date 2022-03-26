Sony’s New Game Pass Competitor Service Likely to be Unveiled Next Week

Sony is planning on launching a new subscription service for video games on the PlayStation within the next few weeks.

Codenamed ‘Spartacus,’ the service is Sony’s step towards taking on Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass. The Game Pass is a video game subscription service that allows users access to more than 300 games that can be downloaded and played for a monthly fee. The service currently has over 25 million subscribers.

Sony’s latest model will include a “splashy lineup of hit games,” with a mix of classic hits as well modern titles. The service will also combine two of the company’s widely acclaimed services: PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus.

An anonymous resource tipped Bloomberg of the recent developments.

Previous leaks have also hinted at multiple tiers of the service, with the basic tier granting players the same access as the Playstation Plus. While the priciest one will allow players access to extended demos, allow them to stream games, and will also include past titles from PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP.

However, upcoming titles and latest releases such as God of War Ragnarök will not be offered to players on the same day they are released.

Sony has yet to comment on the subscription service. The company has been in a long back-and-forth competition with Microsoft, with both constantly exploring new opportunities to expand their portfolio.