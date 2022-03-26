iQOO U5x Budget Smartphone With Snapdragon 680 Goes Official

While fans await the global launch of the Neo6 from Chinese smartphone manufacturer, iQOO, the company has already revealed a new U-series smartphone in its home country – the U5x. The device has a recycled Vivo design but packs different specs under the hood.

Design & Display

The iQOO U5x comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD water-drop notch display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 px with a refresh rate of 60Hz.

The phone comes with a side-mounted scanner for added security and is available in two color options: Polar Blue and Star Black.

Internals & Storage

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, expandable via the microSD card slot.

iQOO U5x boots the Android 11-based OriginOS.

Camera

The phone packs a dual-camera unit with a 13MP main camera, a 2MP secondary sensor, and an LED flash beside the camera lenses. While the water-drop notch houses the 8MP camera.

Battery & Pricing

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support via a micro USB cable.

The base model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage retails for $133. The other variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage costs $165.

iQOO U5x Specifications