Instagram to Add a Snapchat-Like Feature Soon

Instagram will be continuing to mount pressure on Snapchat to gain the upper hand, by adding to the tools and options available within Stories, including features that exceed Snapchat’s original Stories offering.

According to Alessandro Paluzzi, a developer who reverse engineers apps to find upcoming features, Instagram is working on a voice message response feature that will allow users to send voice messages in response to Stories. Although the platform hasn’t confirmed the news yet, they had recently pointed out that they are working to reduce the high volume of messages in the user’s inbox.

#Instagram is working on the ability to reply to Stories with voice messages 👀 pic.twitter.com/6fQNSxB04e — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 26, 2022

On Saturday, Paluzzi shared a screenshot of the upcoming voice message response feature, that showcased a microphone option in the field for story replies, placed right next to the GIF tab in the message bar. While the latest feature seems to be highly inspired by Snapchat’s audio response to stories, it could still prove to be a big hit among users since it will provide them with a more personalized experience into not only the platform but also to the way Instagram Stories works.

Previously, Instagram had introduced a private story-like feature that allows users to like the story posted by a particular account instead of decluttering their inbox, and from what it seems, the company is working to bring other interesting features to the platform in the near future.