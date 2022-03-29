ICC World Cup Super League Points Table as Pakistan Slips Even Further

By Saad Nasir | Published Mar 29, 2022 | 3:24 pm

Pakistan has slipped down to the eleventh spot in the ICC ODI World Cup Super League as New Zealand moved ahead of them after their victory in the first ODI against the Netherlands.

New Zealand defeated the Netherlands by 7 wickets in the first ODI at Mount Maunganui as they went 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series. A clean sweep for New Zealand will take them into the top eight of the league.

The Men in Green will be looking to move up the table as they face Australia in a three-match ODI series at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The first ODI between the two sides is currently underway and a win for Pakistan will take them above West Indies in the fourth spot.

Meanwhile, a win for Australia in the first ODI will take them above Afghanistan in the fourth spot. Australia is currently at the seventh spot with 6 wins in their 9 matches so far in the competition.

The top eight teams including hosts India at the end of the league cycle will qualify for the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup. Each team will play a three-match ODI series against 8 out of 12 teams until May 2023.

Here is the updated ICC ODI World Cup Super League points table: (29 March)

Team Matches Won Lost No Result Points Net Run Rate Penalty Overs
Bangladesh 18 12 6 0 120 +0.384
England 15 9 5 1 95 +0.838
India 12 8 4 0 79 +0.416 1
Afghanistan 9 7 2 0 70 +0.416
Ireland 18 6 10 2 68 -0.355
Sri Lanka 18 6 11 1 62 -0.031 3
Australia 9 6 3 0 60 +0.633
West Indies 15 5 10 0 50 -0.972
South Africa 13 4 7 2 49 -0.206 1
New Zealand 4 4 0 0 40 +2.084
Pakistan 9 4 5 0 40 -0.236
Zimbabwe 12 3 8 1 35 -0.894
Netherlands 8 2 5 1 25 -0.636

