Is Remainder of Pakistan-Australia Series in Danger?

According to various Australian media outlets, the limited-overs series between Pakistan and Australia could be in danger after several Australian squad members tested positive for COVID-19.

The first ODI between the two sides is scheduled to go ahead today but there are concerns for the rest of the series to go ahead as scheduled. Currently, Australia has a total of 13 squad members fit and available to take part in the white-ball series after a number of players have been ruled out due to injuries and COVID-19.

Renowned Australian cricket writer, Peter Lalor took to Twitter to reveal the concerns of the Australian side.

Updating this. Aussies down to 13 fit players. Ashton Agar positive as well as Josh Inglis. Also a staff member. Team will play today but concerns for rest of matches. https://t.co/17bSJxCq0l — Peter Lalor (@plalor) March 29, 2022

All-rounder, Ashton Agar, is the latest Australian player to be ruled out from the series after returning a positive result. Previously, wicket-keeper batter, Josh Inglis, had also tested positive for the virus. Experienced middle-order batter, Steve Smith, star all-rounder, Mitchell Marsh, and pacer, Kane Richardson, had already been ruled out due to injuries.

Australia had announced Mitchell Swepson as Smith’s replacement while they also called up the left-handed opening batter, Matt Renshaw, to their limited-overs squad after a number of players were ruled out of the series. Renshaw will be available from the second ODI onwards after completing his three-day isolation period.