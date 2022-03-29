Shoaib Akhtar Opens Up on Babar Azam’s Worth in IPL

Pakistan’s legendary pacer, Shoaib Akhtar believes that Pakistan’s national team captain, Babar Azam would be one of the highest-paid players in the Indian Premier League (IPL) if Pakistani players were allowed to take part in the competition.

Shoaib’s remarks came during his ongoing IPL show alongside former Indian spinner, Harbhajan Singh, on Sportskeeda.

The Rawalpindi Express believes that it would be a wonderful sight to see Pakistani and Indian players play alongside each other in franchise T20 leagues around the world. He added that it would be huge for the fans of both countries to see players such as Babar Azam and Virat Kohli playing together.

The fastest bowler in the world stated that it would be great to see the star players open together in the IPL one day and it would be an exciting moment in the cricketing world. He added that Babar Azam is one of the most sought-after cricketers in franchise T20 tournaments around the world and he would possibly be the most expensive Pakistani player in IPL. He said that Babar would go for around 15-20 crore INR.

Shoaib is one of the few Pakistani players to have taken part in IPL. He was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders in the inaugural edition of the tournament. Since then, the Indian cricket board and the government have banned Pakistani players from the competition.

Here are the Pakistani players who took part in IPL’s first edition:

Player Team Auction Price Shahid Afridi Deccan Chargers INR 2.71 crore Mohammad Asif Delhi Daredevils INR 2.61 crore Shoaib Malik Delhi Daredevils INR 2 crore Shoaib Akhtar Kolkata Knight Riders INR 1.7 crore Umar Gul Kolkata Knight Riders INR 60.24 lakh Salman Butt Kolkata Knight Riders INR 40.16 lakh Mohammad Hafeez Kolkata Knight Riders INR 40.16 lakh Younis Khan Rajasthan Royals INR 90.36 lakh Kamran Akmal Rajasthan Royals INR 60 lakh Sohail Tanvir Rajasthan Royals INR 40.16 lakh Misbah-ul-Haq Royal Challengers Bangalore INR 50.2 lakh

Furthermore, former Pakistani all-rounder, Azhar Mahmood took part in three IPL editions after attaining a British passport.