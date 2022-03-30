Babar Azam Inches Closer to Joe Root in Latest Test Rankings

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam has moved closer to England captain, Joe Root, in the latest ICC Test batters rankings. Babar is currently ranked as the fifth-best Test batter in the world after a magnificent outing in the Test series against Australia.

Babar was ranked at number five last week with 799 points has now achieved 815 points after scoring a half-century in the second innings of the third Test against Australia. He has now closed down the gap between the fourth and fifth spot from 45 points to 28 points.

Joe Root slipped down two spots after a disappointing Test series against West Indies. As a result, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson climbed up the table and are ranked at number two and three respectively.

Meanwhile, Australia’s opening batter, Usman Khawaja has also entered the top 10 as he moved a staggering six spots after his exceptional performance throughout the Test series. Khawaja is now ranked 7th as he leapfrogged David Warner, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Travis Head, and Rohit Sharma in the latest rankings.

Furthermore, Pakistan’s young opening batter, Abdullah Shafique, who finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the Test series between Pakistan and Australia, jumped up 22 places and is now ranked at the 36th spot.

Here are the latest ICC Test batters rankings: