Digitization is Key to Improving Parliament’s Productivity: NA Speaker

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, said on Wednesday that digitizing the workplace environment will improve the Parliament’s efficiency and productivity.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the project ‘Re-imagining the National Assembly of Pakistan with Google Workspace’s Advanced Productivity and Collaboration Tools’ in the Parliament House.

Qaiser remarked that this is an era of a paperless and digital-based official environment and that ensuring privacy in this age is challenging. He also stressed the need for end-to-end encryption in this project.

“It is the first Parliament in the region which has adopted Google Workspace to digitize work processes and enhance productivity and collaboration between its members,” he said and added that the project ‘Office Communication and Productivity Suite of Applications for the National Assembly of Pakistan’ aligns with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of a Digital Pakistan.

While many technology firms competed for the tender, Tech Valley — a local partner for Google Cloud in Pakistan — won the public tender with Google Workspace’s easy-to-use, secure, and novel digital productivity, and collaboration tools.

Qaiser commended the team’s efforts and said, “With the latest technology and tools being enabled in the National Assembly of Pakistan in the past few months, Google Workspace has been a tremendous addition that will assist members to be more efficient”.

Google Tech Valley’s CEO, Umar Farooq, mentioned in a briefing that the successful deployment of Google Workspace was followed by the observation of a ‘Google Day’ at the National Assembly to mark this important milestone of digitizing the National Assembly’s back-end processes.

The event included a live demonstration to educate the attendees about how to best leverage these tools to make their daily operations more efficient.

Farooq highlighted that “multiple national and international teams have made sure that the productivity tools used by the National Assembly of Pakistan are completely secure and encrypted”.

He also said that Google Workspace provides an innovative, flexible and secure cloud-native solution for people and organizations to achieve more, and its suite of tools allows users to collaborate from anywhere at any time. The solution provides a custom email for Pakistan’s National Assembly and includes applications like Email, Calendar, Meet, Chat, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Forms, Sites, etc.

Google’s Head of the APAC Region, Timothy Paolini, detailed that “more than three billion people worldwide use Google Workspace to learn, work and stay connected to those that matter to them. Where there’s been a fundamental shift in where and how we work, we’re proud to be supporting the National Assembly of Pakistan and empowering its members with the innovative and enterprise-grade tools they need to connect, create, and collaborate flexibly and securely on any device – whether they are returning to the office, working from home, or serving citizens on the frontlines”.

He said that Google Workspace has led local teams to expect more efficient and effective communications. Moreover, with the elimination of unnecessary operations such as rotating files from one office to another or storing and retrieving critical documents from a physical location just to get feedback from teams, these digital tools are transforming the National Assembly’s traditional and time-consuming practices.

Later on, the Speaker National Assembly, and his Deputy, Qasim Khan Suri, inaugurated CCTV Control Room (Security & Surveillance) in Parliament.